Hyderabad: Talasani defends police raid on BJP candidate

Hyderabad: Stating that raids were taken up even on the TRS leaders, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday said that it was natural to have raids on the houses of political party leaders during the election.

The Minister said that the BJP leaders were making hue and cry as they were afraid of losing the election. Addressing a press conference here, Srinivas Yadav said that the elections are held under the Election Commission and the raids are natural during the election time.

The authorities have searched the houses of Minister T Harish Rao, MLA Padma Devender Reddy and the party candidate S Sujatha. The BJP leaders are talking too much.

"Our party strength is 60 lakh... what is the strength of BJP? Our party leaders are saying that they will also protest in front of BJP leaders. What if we take up protests in front of your leaders," questioned the Minister.

The Minister took exception to the visit of BJP MP D Arvind and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. He said that the police had seized the money and the BJP workers snatched away Rs 5 lakh from the police officials, which is a crime.

The Minister said that the TRS would get a majority in Dubbaka and the BJP would lose deposit. The development works of the TRS government will ensure the victory of the party candidate.

People of the city have suffered because of heavy rains and floods but the Centre has not given a single rupee to the city, alleged Srinivas Yadav. The BJP leaders are targeting the TRS leaders individually. "You have committed the crime and are blaming the TRS.

You are talking irresponsibly. The Central Minister should talk after knowing the facts. Without knowing the facts why he has gone to Dubbaka," asked Srinivas Yadav.