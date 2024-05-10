Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To Arvind Kejriwal In Money Laundering Case Tied To Delhi Liquor Policy

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-defunct Delhi liquor policy. The decision comes after Kejriwal's prolonged incarceration, sparking reactions of relief and gratitude from his family and political allies.

Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, welcomed the court's decision as a "victory of democracy" and attributed it to the prayers and blessings of millions of people. In a post on the microblogging site X, she expressed her gratitude and invoked the blessings of Lord Hanuman, a revered figure in Hindu mythology.

Meanwhile, members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hailed the interim bail as a divine intervention and a sign of impending change. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj described Kejriwal's release as nothing short of a miracle, suggesting that it indicated a shift in the prevailing political climate. AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Durgesh Pathak, echoed similar sentiments, expressing confidence in Kejriwal's eventual exoneration.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, granted interim bail to Kejriwal, with the condition that he surrenders and returns to jail on June 2. The case revolves around allegations of corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for the fiscal year 2021-22, which was subsequently scrapped.

Kejriwal's legal troubles have been a subject of intense scrutiny, with his detractors accusing him of wrongdoing while his supporters maintain his innocence. As the investigation progresses, Kejriwal's bail provides him with temporary respite, but the legal battle is far from over. The outcome of this case holds significant implications not only for Kejriwal but also for the political landscape of Delhi and beyond.

As the Delhi CM prepares to resume his legal battle, the nation watches with bated breath, awaiting further developments in this high-profile case that has captured the attention of the public and the political establishment alike.

**Conclusion:**

Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail marks a pivotal moment in his legal saga, offering him a brief reprieve amid mounting pressure and speculation. While his family and supporters celebrate this momentary victory, the road ahead remains fraught with uncertainty and challenges. As the case unfolds, the true implications of Kejriwal's legal battle for Delhi's political future and the larger democratic fabric of the nation will become increasingly apparent.