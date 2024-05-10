PM Modi Takes Aim At Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, Suggests Alliance With Rival Factions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jab at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, suggesting they join forces with Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde factions. He claimed that the "fake NCP and Shiv Sena" had already decided to merge with the Congress post the declaration of Lok Sabha election results on June 4.

A senior leader from Maharashtra seems very agitated post the Baramati election. He advocated that all smaller regional parties should merge into the Congress. He is certain he made this statement after consulting various leaders, PM Modi stated at a rally in Maharashtra's Nandurbar, refraining from directly mentioning Sharad Pawar.

He appears so desperate and disheartened that he believes the only way to stay relevant in social and political spheres post-June 4 is by merging with a larger party like Congress. This indicates that the 'nakli' (fake) NCP and 'nakli' Shiv Sena have already decided to merge with the Congress," he added.

The PM further suggested that instead of fading away within Congress, I advise them to join our Ajit dada (Pawar) and Shinde ji to pursue their aspirations honorably.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sharad Pawar stated that in the next couple of years, several regional parties will associate more closely with the Congress. Or they may look at the option of merging with the Congress if they believe that is the best for their party.

At the rally, PM Modi also accused Congress of plotting against 'Hindu aastha' (faith). He took a swipe at former Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging, "Congress's 'shehzada's' mentor informed the US that Ram temple and Ram Navami celebrations contradict India's ethos."

PM Modi asserted, "Congress labels individuals with Lord Krishna’s complexion as Africans. Thus, they opposed Droupadi Murmu's presidency candidacy. Isn't it an affront to tribals?"

He criticized Congress for their alleged agenda against Hindu sentiments, cautioning that they may term Ram temple construction and Ram Navami celebrations as anti-India. "Congress's mentality, wherein a temple in Ram's birthplace is deemed anti-India, speaks volumes about their mindset," he alleged.

The BJP has fielded incumbent MP Heena Gavi for the Nandurbar seat, where she is contesting against Gowaal Padavi of Congress. The constituency is scheduled for polling in the fourth phase of the general elections on May 13, with results expected on June 4.