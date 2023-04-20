Hyderabad: Target more income says CS Santhi Kumari to YTDA

Hyderabad: The State government is proposing to further expand the Yadadri Temple Development Area (YTDA) and also looking to increase the sources of income from the temple town.

This was announced by the Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari in a high level review meeting held at BRKR Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Chief Secretary suggested to expand the present Yadadri Temple Development Area.

She observed that as there were only seven villages under the YTDA now, it should be expanded further and proposals should be submitted for this purpose. She suggested increasing self-income sources by developing the surrounding areas and villages adjoining the temple. The CS said that the construction of Yadadri Devasthanam was amazing and hoped that it would develop on par with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The audit reports of the temple and the activities of Shilparamam were also reviewed during the meeting.