Hyderabad: Tattered roads leave commuters fuming

Hyderabad: While the State government boasts of Hyderabad as a world class city, the roads in several localities of the capital altogether make a different picture with most of them ridden with potholes, and in dire need of maintenance.

Though the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) claims that it spends crores of rupees every year on maintenance of roads and filling potholes, the commuters say that the condition of roads remains the same.

The motorists in localities near St Michael road towards Alwal, Raju Colony at Balanagar, Fatehnagar, Tolichowki and Borabanda are put to several hardships due to shabby roads.

"The road at St Michael School at Alwal towards the Ice factory is in poor condition. With the road ridden with potholes, many accidents were reported on this route. We request the authorities to re-carpet them," urged J Madhav, a resident of Alwal.

"The roads in our area are giving nightmares to commuters. The civic body should at least now make the repairs and fill potholes so that people can travel safely," said A Mamatha, a resident of Yousufguda. Meanwhile, an official from GHMC said that the civic body had spent Rs 1,190 crore on maintenance of roads in the last six years and another Rs 28 crore on filling potholes. He further added that even a special drive has been taken up to fill the potholes in all the circles. While the civic body had identified 7,248 potholes during a recent inspection, it has successfully restored 6,984 potholes.