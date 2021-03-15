Hyderabad teacher sells drugs after losing job in lockdown, held

A dance teacher from Kukatpally in Hyderabad has been arrested in Nagpur for peddling drugs. Shiva Shankar (27) is said to have turned into a drug peddler after he lost his job due to the pandemic. The man was caught on Saturday midnight on Wardha road near Panjari with 91 kg of ganja which is estimated to be of Rs 14 lakh.

The police said that the former dance teacher was heading to Delhi to deliver the drugs when he was intercepted.

According to the police, Shiva Shankar had worked as a dance teacher in a reputed school in Hyderabad having a monthly salary of Rs 30,000. He lost his job in the lockdown.

"The man who is the father of two children searched for several jobs to look after his family but could not find anything. He was later introduced to the drug peddling racket by a fellow teacher for which he was given Rs 10,000 per trip," the police said.