Hyderabad: Tech snag hits Metro services

Hyderabad: The Metro service between LB Nagar and Miyapur was affected on Thursday for about 30 minutes, as the train stopped midway near Lakdikapul station when brakes got applied automatically due to a technical snag.

Due to technical problems on that stretch Metro trains were running late, leaving commuters fuming. A huge rush was witnessed on the LB Nagar-Miyapur route.

Sangam, a passenger who was stuck at Ameerpet, said, "It is not the first time that the train has been stopped midway. For the past one hour I have been waiting for trains to arrive."

Anil, another passenger said, "No Metro official was ready to provide information about the glitch and the arrival of the next train. The staff was checking tracks and cable system. With no trains running for over 50 minutes, the station became jam-packed with commuters."

According to Hyderabad Metro Rail officials, the service on the LB Nagar-Miyapur section has been restored. The services were suspended for nearly an hour. They were disrupted due to technical problems with the rail line near Lakdikapul.