Hyderabad: Techie attacked with knife for rejecting love

A woman software engineer was allegedly attacked with a knife by a man with whom she was in a relationship for sometime. The incident occurred at Hydershakote in Narsingi on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the woman, a software engineer and is a native of Mahabubnagar was said to have been in a relationship with the accused (29) who was a hair stylist. The police said that the couple recently argued over some issue.

Later, the woman's marriage was fixed by her parents following which she avoided the man. Bearing a grudge against the woman, the man went near her house and called her out on the pretext of discussing some issue. He then attacked her with a knife.

Hearing the screams, local people rushed to her rescue and shifted her to a nearby hospital. The woman's condition is said to be stable.

Locals caught the man and handed over him to the police. Narsingi CI registered a case and launched an investigation.