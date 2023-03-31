Hyderabad: Technology helps in live monitoring of Shoba Yatra

Hyderabad: Meticulous planning and supervision by senior city police officers and coordination with other departments in perfect execution of commands by field personnel ensured that the Sri Rama Navami shoba yatra ended on a peaceful note here on Thursday.

Technology helped in live monitoring of the procession, crowd movement and traffic flow. City Police Commissioner CV Anand paid field visits to the entire procession stretch in the morning and encouraged the utsav committee to start the procession early. It finally ended at 1.45 pm.

The Anand Singh and MLA Raja Singh processions followed and weaved their way through Mangalhat, Begum Bazaar Chhatri, Siddiambar Bazaar, Gowliguda, Koti. They reached the Hanuman Yyamshala amid huge and boisterous crowds.

All the events were watched closely from the Joint Command Control Centre in Basheerbagh, where officials of RTC, R&B, GHMC, EMRI, Fire, Electricity were present. Anand monitored the live drone footage, CCTV feeds and radio communications and gave timely instructions to the field officers. Senior officers reached the field and ensured that the procession moved on.

Thousands of police personnel were deployed for bandobust in sensitive areas. "The procession was completed peacefully with the cooperation of organisers, various government departments, devotees and the public." said Anand.