Hyderabad: Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar, secretary, DST Saturday inaugurated the Technology Research Park (TRP) facility at Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) on Saturday

IITH TRP aims to provide infrastructure & facilities for industry partners to co-locate research and technology development centers at the IITH Campus. Funded by the Ministry of Education, Government of India to the tune of Rs 75 crore towards capital expenses, this 1.5 Lakhs sq. ft. building will feature facilities on a par with world standards. TRP has 11 individual towers of different levels connected with corridors, a laboratory complex comprising seven other-sized square footprint blocks interconnected with covered corridors.

Inaugurating the facility, Dr Chandrasekhar, said, "2022. Hyderabad is a very vibrant entrepreneur ecosystem. These TRP (Technology Research Park) & TIP (Technology Incubation Park) buildings conceived by Prof Murty are testimonial facilities for those who can't work at home. I urge our youth to go from job-seeker to Job-giver and all premier institutes to work more non-software technologies. IITs are pioneer technological institutes in the country, and IITH is exceptional among them with the unique instinct to take remarkable."

Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman, BoG, IITH, SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA, Shingo Miyamoto, Minister of Economic & Development, Embassy of Japan, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH. Dr Chandrasekhar accepted to be Honorary Professor at the Department of Chemistry, IITH were present on the occasion.

SAITO Mitsunori said, "For more than a decade, JICA has been collaborating with IITH for Human Resources, Research projects & several other initiatives. I am delighted to know Suzuki Motor Corporation is the first occupant of this facility. I am confident it will foster & boost the technological development further."

Addressing the gathering, Prof B S Murty said, "I am confident that this would be a cradle for strong and long-term industry-IITH collaboration to realize Atma Nirbhar Bharat. I am also hopeful that TRP would also help grow our international relations with several global industries taking space in TRP and collaborating with IITH."