Live
- WhatsApp Updates: WhatsApp to Launch Usernames; Let You Chat Without Sharing Your Phone Number
- Common Myths About Coworking Spaces: Debunked
- Massive jailbreak in Karachi amid earthquake chaos; over 200 inmates flee Malir prison
- JSP candidate elected as vice-chairman
- India-US Trade Deal May Be Coming Soon, Says US Commerce Secretary Lutnick
- TV Actor Vibhu Raghave Passes Away After Battle with Cancer; Friends Share Funeral Details and Tributes
- Rare Odia copper plate unearthed in Gunupur
- Singer Akhil Sachdeva reflects on working with Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane amid Indo-Pak tensions
- Jawahar vows to protect rights of SCs
- PMGSY funds being siphoned off by Trinamool leaders: Amit Malviya slams Mamata govt
Hyderabad Teen Stabbed to Death Over Liquor Dispute; Three Arrested in Madhapur
An 18-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Hyderabad’s Madhapur area after refusing to give liquor to a group of youth. Police arrested one adult and two minors involved in the incident.
In a disturbing act of violence, an 18-year-old youth was fatally stabbed after refusing to share liquor with another group. The incident occurred in the early hours of May 31 behind Khanamet Yashoda Hospital, Madhapur.
Jayant Goud, who recently completed his 10th standard and lived alone in Manikonda, had gathered with eight friends to drink after celebrating his mother’s birthday. Around 1:30 AM, Ishwar Singh and two minors arrived on a scooty and demanded alcohol. When denied, a heated argument turned deadly. One of the minors, reportedly under the influence, stabbed Jayant multiple times before fleeing.
Madhapur police arrested Singh and the two minors. Singh was remanded to judicial custody, while the minors were sent to a juvenile home. Authorities confirmed one of the minors has a history of criminal behavior.