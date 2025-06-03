Hyderabad Teen Stabbed to Death Over Liquor Dispute; Three Arrested in Madhapur

In a disturbing act of violence, an 18-year-old youth was fatally stabbed after refusing to share liquor with another group. The incident occurred in the early hours of May 31 behind Khanamet Yashoda Hospital, Madhapur.

Jayant Goud, who recently completed his 10th standard and lived alone in Manikonda, had gathered with eight friends to drink after celebrating his mother’s birthday. Around 1:30 AM, Ishwar Singh and two minors arrived on a scooty and demanded alcohol. When denied, a heated argument turned deadly. One of the minors, reportedly under the influence, stabbed Jayant multiple times before fleeing.

Madhapur police arrested Singh and the two minors. Singh was remanded to judicial custody, while the minors were sent to a juvenile home. Authorities confirmed one of the minors has a history of criminal behavior.