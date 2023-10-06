Hyderabad: Telangana becomes first State to unveil Biodiversity Action Plan

Hyderabad : Telangana emerges as the first State in India to release ‘Telangana State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan’ (TSBAP), 2023-2030 on Thursday by incorporating the key factors post adoption of the Kunming Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) held in December 2022. The Action plan is prepared keeping in view the components of sustainable use of bio resources, its components and fair and equitable sharing of the benefits. The TSBAP is in consonance with the national policies and international conventions and a conscious effort has been made to work with National Biodiversity Authority (NBA), important life owning and life supporting departments and various stakeholders in the State. As part of these efforts, Telangana State Biodiversity Board (TSDB), along with Centre for Innovations in Public Systems (CIPS), Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) prepared this plan.

Addressing the gathering at the launch of the TSBAP, C Achalender Reddy, Chairperson, NBA, says, “For the first time ever, a structured and planned approach is being launched for the conservation of biodiversity, its sustainable use, and the fair and equitable sharing of benefits.”

In 2023, the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Act, passed by both the Houses of Parliament, mentions that State governments shall make plans for the sustainable use of the biodiversity which is located within the particular State. However, prior to the amendment being introduced, Telangana emerged as the first State to work on it, added C Achalender Reddy.

The plan also mentions the efforts need to be taken in developing more resources sharing mechanisms using access benefit sharing to help optimum use of the bio resources. It also explains measures for promoting the conservation of biodiversity through CSR activities of the various PSUs and private sector units.

Dr Rajat Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Environment, Science and Technology, Chairman, TSDB, says “In view of the rapidly increasing human needs, we have witnessed a growing and concerning threat to our biodiversity. While in the past, humans utilised only eight percent of the earth’s resources, today we exploit a staggering 43 percent where every form of life is threatened. When biodiversity is threatened, entire eco system in the environment becomes very fragile.”

We have also established a partnership with the UNDP to explore specific agricultural products that lack commercial value, despite their significant medicinal and nutritional benefits. Our collaborative efforts will encompass the development of marketing strategies as well as initiatives such as documentation, training, capacity building, and others, adds Dr Rajat Kumar.

Suneel Padale, UNDP, Professor M Vijjulatha, Vice Chancellor, Telangana MahilaVishwavidyalayam, Koti, Hyderabad, Dr Valli Manickam, Director, CIPS gave a brief overview of the plan.