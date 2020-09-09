Hyderabad: Telangana NSUI chief held for distributing masks to students at EAMCET exam centre

NSUI Telangana president Venkat Balmoor has been taken into custody by the police for distributing masks and sanitizers to the students at EAMCET exam centre in Kukatpally.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the NSUI chief said, "I was taken into custody on my way to Kukatpally EAMCET Exam centre for distributing masks & sanitizers to the students appearing for the exam. This is highly condemnable. The TRS Govt will soon pay for its oppressive attitude towards students."



I was taken into custody on my way to Kukatpally EAMCET Exam centre for distributing masks & sanitizers to the students appearing for the exam.This is highly condemnable. The TRS Govt will soon pay for its oppressive attitude towards students. @nsui @guptar @Neerajkundan @TSNSUI pic.twitter.com/p9pXLSM4RF — Venkat Balmoor (@VenkatBalmoor) September 9, 2020



He further claimed that no masks and sanitizers are being provided to the students at the exam centre. "When we tried to do our part which the govt failed to do, preventing us from doing so by illegal arrests," he said.

The government is not providing masks, sanitizers to the students & not implementing the SOP at exam centres. When we, @tsnsui, tried to do our part which the govt failed to do, preventing us from doing so by illegal arrests. @nsui @guptar @Neerajkundan @UttamTPCC @NAVEDKHANNSUI pic.twitter.com/rbzDArGbk3 — Venkat Balmoor (@VenkatBalmoor) September 9, 2020



The TS EAMCET exam 2020 has begun across 79 centres in Telangana and 23 in Andhra Pradesh today. Around 1.4 lakh students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh downloaded the hall tickets for the exam. The centres were opened one and a half hour before the examination and all the students submitted their self-declaration that they are safe before heading to the exam hall. The students were also made to undergo thermal tests at the centre.

