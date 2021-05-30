Hyderabad: Telemedicine facility for Forest staff, kin launched

Hyderabad: The State Forest Department has roped in a telemedicine facility in a bid to extend health support to staff working in the remote forest areas and their families. As part of the measure, the department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Helping Hand Foundation, an NGO on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Sobha said that the staff and officials were aware of Covid symptoms and their preventive measures. However, the new facility was created to meet any emergency, she added.

The PCCF held a virtual conference with the doctors and representatives of the Foundation along with the staff and officials of the forest department of all the districts in the State.

She said that the forest staff have been discharging duties on par with the frontline workers, and asked them to take all necessary precautions. Even when someone contracted with the coronavirus, she asked not to get panic and start treatment as per the prescribed protocol for treating Covid. She said that the doctors and counsellors would be available round-the-clock through the tele-medicine facility. Besides, the Foundation would also handle the emergency admission of patients into the government hospitals, she added.

The PCCF asked the staff and officials not to panic when any of their family members contract the virus, instead extend treatment. Further, the Foundation will also extend its services in case of any of side effects after the recovery from Covid. The department is also making available AYUSH medicines for the staff, she said.