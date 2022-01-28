Hyderabad: Tension prevails in Osmania University as students burns TRS flexes

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Osmania University as the students burnt TRS flexes and protested against the entry of MLA Balka Suman and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy into the campus. The MLA and MLC on Friday visited Osmania University to launch Cricket tournament.



Protesting against the TRS party leaders visiting the campus, the students tore the flexes of the leaders and burnt them. The students alleged that the TRS party does not have any right to enter the campus as no job notifications were released and no issues pertaining to the univeristy were resolved.

Following the protest, the police swung into action and arrested the students as preventive detention.

Meanwhile, a JAC leader Suresh Yadav staged a protest with the petrol bottle in front of arts college demanding the release of job notifications in the state. He tried to pour petrol on himself, however, it was foiled by the police personnel. The JAC leader said that the TRS leaders should not enter the campus until the job notification is released. He added that the party should also extend apologies to the family members of the people who committed suicide following no job notifications in the state.

The police arrested him and sent to the police station.