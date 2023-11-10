Hyderabad: The RUSH day

Hyderabad : Thursday saw an unusual rush of filing of nomination papers by candidates of various political parties. All the bigwigs were seen exhibiting their show of strength by taking out huge rallies and processions before and after filing their papers with the authorities.

Thursday being auspicious day, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao filed his papers from Gajwel and Kamareddy Assembly constituencies. Kamareddy is set to witness an exciting contest as the Congress has fielded state Congress president A Revanth Reddy in the constituency to take on BRS president and CM KCR. BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, a former BRS leader, is taking on KCR in Gajwel, while the Congress has fielded Thumkunta Narsa Reddy as its nominee in the constituency.

BRS working president and KCR's son K T Rama Rao filed his nomination papers from Sircilla, which he currently represents in the Assembly. State Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao, a nephew of KCR, submitted his papers from Siddipet and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka filed his nomination papers from Madhira in Khammam district. Many other candidates of all parties filed their nominations.

“I won from here and developed Sircilla with the blessings of people here. I have worked in such a way that the people of the district are proud of it. We are leading in the development of the state," said KTR. Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao said this was his seventh nomination. He said the people of Siddipet had treated him as a family member and always stood by him.

He urged the voters to look at the developmental and welfare activities taken up by the government in Siddipet and bless him again. Dubbaka candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who was under treatment in a hospital after he sustained injuries in an attack during the campaign, also filed nomination papers on Thursday. Harish Rao accompanied Prabhakar Reddy to the mandal officer in the Siddipet district. He also accompanied Medak party candidate Padma Devender Reddy at the time of filing of her nomination papers.

Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka filed nomination papers in Madhira. Mynampally Hanumanth Rao in Malkajgiri and N Uttam Kumar Reddy from Huzurabad were among those who filed their nomination papers on Thursday.