Growth and Career opportunities after pursuing US CMA in 2025

The current job market is tough, and cracking a reputed job role can be a complex process. Jobs that came with a tag of security a decade back aren’t immune to this development, including varied roles in accounts and finance. In such a scenario, there are some certifications that you can pursue that will help you to “stand out” amongst the pool of candidates, applicable to freshers and experienced professionals equally.

One such certification in accounting and finance is CMA (Certified Management Accountant), a US certification by the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) that can open a plethora of opportunities in the job market in India and abroad. Unlike traditional accounting roles that emphasize recording and compliance, CMAs are trained to interpret financial data, forecast trends, and drive business decisions. This unique blend of skills aligns perfectly with the needs of multinational corporations, which focus on growth strategies, sustainability, and global operations. One can earn the certification through the two-part exam. Part I includes financial planning, performance and analytics. Part II includes strategic financial management and covers cost management, financial budgeting, risk management and investment analysis.

Versatility across industries

US CMAs are celebrated for their versatility. From manufacturing giants to tech startups, they find relevance across industries thanks to their proficiency in cost management, budgeting, and performance evaluation. As companies seek to optimize resources and improve profitability, the demand for professionals who can offer actionable insights continues to grow. For instance, in the manufacturing sector, CMAs play a pivotal role in managing cost structures and improving operational efficiency. Meanwhile, in the technology industry, they drive financial strategies to support innovation and scalability. This adaptability ensures CMAs remain indispensable, regardless of economic fluctuations.

Strategic decision-making

Modern businesses need more than just number crunchers. They need strategic advisors. US CMAs excel in bridging the gap between financial data and corporate strategy. With their expertise in areas like risk management, performance metrics, and capital investment decisions, they empower organizations to make informed choices that foster long-term growth. The increasing adoption of data analytics and artificial intelligence in finance further amplifies the importance of CMAs. Their training equips them to interpret complex datasets and leverage technology to refine business strategies, making them invaluable assets in the era of digital transformation.

Career growth backed by increased earning potential

The prestige of the US CMA certification is reflected in the robust career growth and compensation packages it unlocks. According to the IMA’s Global Salary Survey, CMAs earn significantly more than their non-certified peers. CMAs tend to earn 20% to 40% higher than non-CMAs.This earning potential, combined with opportunities for leadership roles, makes the certification highly attractive to ambitious professionals. Moreover, CMAs often find themselves on the fast track to senior management positions. Their ability to contribute to high-stakes decision-making ensures they are viewed as integral to the leadership pipeline, further cementing their demand across organizations.

As businesses continue to expand their global footprints and adapt to technological advancements, the role of US CMAs will only grow in prominence. Their skill set aligns seamlessly with the priorities of modern enterprises, such as sustainability, agility, and innovation. Whether it’s driving mergers and acquisitions or navigating complex regulatory environments, CMAs will remain pivotal to shaping the future of corporate finance. One important thing to note here is that earning this certification requires a lot of commitment, especially if you are working. However, by successfully completing the US CMA exam and earning the certification, professionals unlock substantial returns on their investment. This achievement translates into a wealth of career opportunities. For employers, hiring a CMA is an investment in excellence, ensuring their financial strategies are grounded in expertise and foresight. In a world where businesses strive to do more with less, the US CMA stands as a symbol of value creation, adaptability, and strategic brilliance. This is why they are, and will continue to be, in demand across the corporate sector.

(The author is CEO and CoFounder, Zell Education)