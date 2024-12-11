Mohan Babu's Health Update and Legal Challenge Amid Controversy

Doctors have issued a health update on actor Mohan Babu. They said he is currently unable to understand what is happening around him.

He is suffering from hypertension and high blood pressure (BP), and his condition is unstable. Doctors also reported swelling under his left eye. They have recommended two more days of hospital treatment.

Mohan Babu has been receiving care at Continental Hospital in Gachibowli, Financial District, since the night of December 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Rachakonda Commissioner issued a notice on Tuesday for Mohan Babu to appear at the Commissioner’s office. However, due to his health condition, he was unable to attend the meeting scheduled for 10:30 am on Wednesday.

In response, Mohan Babu has approached the High Court. He filed a lunch motion petition challenging the police notice and requesting security. The petition will be heard at 2:30 pm.

The controversy surrounding Mohan Babu has intensified. This is after he allegedly attacked a reporter from a news channel.