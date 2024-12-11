Chandrababu meets Google delegation, says AP to become a key partner in India’s digital growth

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced that the state is poised to become a crucial partner in India's digital growth narrative. This statement comes following a meeting with a delegation from Google, led by Vice President Bikash Koley, in Amaravati.

Our new progressive industrial policies have created a business-friendly ecosystem, attracting investors, and paving the way for employment opportunities. Following up on the MoU signed between the GoAP and @Google, I met a Google delegation led by VP, Mr Bikash Koley in… pic.twitter.com/2P2tOYSE3a — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 11, 2024

Naidu highlighted the impact of the newly implemented progressive industrial policies, which have fostered a business-friendly ecosystem, attracting investors to the region and creating new employment opportunities. The meeting was a follow-up to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) and Google, marking a pivotal moment for collaboration between the state and one of the world's leading technology giants.

During their discussion, Koley provided an overview of Google’s operations in India and laid out the company's ambitious plans for the country. Naidu expressed pride that Andhra Pradesh has been recognized as an essential partner in these initiatives.

"We explored various potential areas for collaboration during the meeting,” Naidu stated. “I am confident that our partnership with global technology leaders like Google will empower our state and serve as a catalyst for advancing India's digital landscape."

The Chief Minister emphasized his commitment to bringing these collaborative initiatives to fruition, expressing optimism about the future benefits for Andhra Pradesh and its residents. With ongoing efforts aimed at bolstering technological advancements, the state is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of digital innovation in India.