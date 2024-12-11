  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu meets Google delegation, says AP to become a key partner in India’s digital growth

Chandrababu meets Google delegation, says AP to become a key partner in India’s digital growth
x
Highlights

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced that the state is poised to become a crucial partner in India's digital growth narrative.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced that the state is poised to become a crucial partner in India's digital growth narrative. This statement comes following a meeting with a delegation from Google, led by Vice President Bikash Koley, in Amaravati.

Naidu highlighted the impact of the newly implemented progressive industrial policies, which have fostered a business-friendly ecosystem, attracting investors to the region and creating new employment opportunities. The meeting was a follow-up to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) and Google, marking a pivotal moment for collaboration between the state and one of the world's leading technology giants.

During their discussion, Koley provided an overview of Google’s operations in India and laid out the company's ambitious plans for the country. Naidu expressed pride that Andhra Pradesh has been recognized as an essential partner in these initiatives.

"We explored various potential areas for collaboration during the meeting,” Naidu stated. “I am confident that our partnership with global technology leaders like Google will empower our state and serve as a catalyst for advancing India's digital landscape."

The Chief Minister emphasized his commitment to bringing these collaborative initiatives to fruition, expressing optimism about the future benefits for Andhra Pradesh and its residents. With ongoing efforts aimed at bolstering technological advancements, the state is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of digital innovation in India.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick