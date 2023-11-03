Hyderabad: Theme-based polling booths to dot SCB segment

Hyderabad : In view of the ensuing Assembly elections in the State, along with several constituencies, Secunderabad Cantonment constituency has planned to set up various theme-based polling booths and model polling stations for creating awareness among specific voter groups such as youth, women and persons with disabilities (PWD). Various themes include a complete booth that will have posters and slogan of how voting is important, and few will be handled by a group of women.

Speaking at the special meeting held on Thursday, senior officer,SCB, said, “For the upcoming elections, several measures are being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission’s guidelines. One such initiative involves the establishment of model-based polling booths. The primary goal of this endeavor is to enhance voter participation in the constituency and raise awareness about the importance of voting. Additionally, the Election Commission has devised strategies to encourage young voters. Notably, some polling booths will be exclusively dedicated to promoting women's empowerment, while others will focus on spreading awareness about the voting process.” For the persons with disabilities (PWD) and senior citizens voters special arrangements will be made, and wheelchairs will be arranged and apart from this all 232 polling stations and 40 stations do not have ramp facilities, for which laying off ramp is in progress. The Election Commission has given approval for the use of postal ballots, and the distribution process is currently underway, he added.

According to the election schedule specified in the gazette notification for the Assembly elections in Telangana. The nominations filing is set to commence on November 3, with the last date for filing nominations being November 10. In line with the Election Commission's directives, the electoral staff in the SCB constituency have undergone training. This training involved four Assistant Returning Officers, a Special Officer, and 20 Sector Officers.