Hyderabad: They don't just give a damn for Covid norms

Nallakunta: Even as the city is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, gross violation of norms has posed the risk of community transmission. Safety norms, like wearing masks and social distancing, are not only being violated at public places, but also at vaccine centres, testing centres, and at State-run hospitals.



Long queues outside Covid testing centres were seen at the Fever, Osmania and King Koti hospitals. Just close to them, there were long queues of people visiting the hospitals for getting vaccinated.

Even after the State government made it mandatory to wear face masks, people visiting government hospitals are seen ignoring them, posing threat to themselves and others as well. Many are also not maintaining physical distance.

People were jostling with one another at the help desk as they seemed to be impatient to wait for their turn to register for testing or vaccination at Fever Hospital. Superintendent of the hospital Dr Shankar said: "Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure Covid-19 guidelines. Marks have been drawn at the help desks. Chairs are also kept at two metre distance. The staff is urging every visitor to wear masks and keep distance from others."

People arriving either for vaccination or tests are worried over the disturbing state of affairs. A resident of Himayatnagar, P Tirumal Rao, who visited Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical and Communicable Diseases at Nallakunta, popularly known as Koranti, for taking vaccine, said he was shocked to see people standing so close to one another. Some of them were coughing and some sneezing. He immediately took a step back and returned home without getting vaccinated.











