Hyderabad: ThotakuraVajresh Yadav to take on pink party in Medchal

Hyderabad : The Medchal constituency has been a stronghold of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). This time the Congress has put up ThotakuraVajresh Yadav to take on the pink party.

His political career started as the Shivaji Youth Club president in 1988. In 2009 he joined the PrajaRajyam Party. In 2014 Yadav, also known as Jangaiah Yadav joined the Telugu Desam Party in the elections and contested the Medchal seat. In 2018 he joined the Congress. Eventually, he rose to the post of party leader. He was appointed OBC vice-chairman by INC in 2019. His dedication to service earned him the post of Medchal constituency coordinator in 2022.

He has used it to help his community while following the law. Speaking to The Hans India, Yadav said the constituency voters, besides not getting proper transport facilities, have only one government hospital that too not fully updated.

Due to that the locals are spending lakhs for treatment in private hospitals. Also there is no government college, even though Medchal is a hub of private colleges.

Yadav, banking on party’s six guarantees, is reaching out to marginalised communities. He says the ruling party in ten years made promises which were hardly fulfilled. Once the Congress comes to power it will ensure all development activities take place.