Hyderabad: Three killed as car hits divider

Hyderabad: Three persons including a female passenger died in a car accident after the vehicle hit the divider in the late night hours on Friday under Pahadi Shareef police station limits. The speeding Maruti Baleno which was being driven by one of the victims, Raj Mohammed was going towards Mamidipally from Mailardevpally.

In the dark of the night, the vehicle hit the divider, killing instantly two others Mohammed Akbar and Nazia Begum, besides the driver. While the other three Nayeemuddin, Meraj and Muskan received grievous injuries. They were admitted at a private hospital in Mailardevpally. The bodies were shifted to OGH for autopsy and police registered a case and began investigation.