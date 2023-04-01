Hyderabad: Three new MLCs sworn-in

Hyderabad: Three newly-elected BRS members of the Legislative Council Deshapati Srinivas, ChallaVenkatrami Reddy and K Naveen Kumar took oath of office here on Friday. Legislative Council chairman GuthaSukhender Reddy administered the oath. The MLCs were elected recently under the MLA quota.

After the oath-taking ceremony, Sukhender Reddy formally welcomed the new members into the council.

Deputy chairman Banda Prakash, Ministers V Prashanth Reddy, V Srinivas Goud and S Niranjan Reddy besides other elected public representatives from the BRS were present.