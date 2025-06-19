  • Menu
Hyderabad-Tirupati SpiceJet flight diverted due to technical issue

Hyderabad-Tirupati SpiceJet flight diverted due to technical issue
A SpiceJet flight from Hyderabad to Tirupati was diverted shortly after takeoff due to a technical problem that was detected just ten minutes into the journey.

A SpiceJet flight from Hyderabad to Tirupati was diverted shortly after takeoff due to a technical problem that was detected just ten minutes into the journey.

The aircraft, carrying 80 passengers, was able to return safely, with passengers expressing relief that the issue was identified so promptly.

The airline is currently assessing the situation to ensure the safety of its operations.

