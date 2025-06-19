Live
Hyderabad-Tirupati SpiceJet flight diverted due to technical issue
Highlights
A SpiceJet flight from Hyderabad to Tirupati was diverted shortly after takeoff due to a technical problem that was detected just ten minutes into the journey.
The aircraft, carrying 80 passengers, was able to return safely, with passengers expressing relief that the issue was identified so promptly.
The airline is currently assessing the situation to ensure the safety of its operations.
