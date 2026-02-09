BJP in power since 2014, UCC a tool for them to divert attention from pressing issues: Priyanka Chaturvedi

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, responding to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on Uniform Civil Code (UCC), criticized the BJP’s repeated pitch for bringing a pan-India legislation, stating that the government has resorted to its periodical promotion and never took concrete steps and held consultations for its implementation despite a decade in power.

“The idea aligns with what is in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto and is connected to their ideology. But again, since 2014, their government has been in power, and repeatedly, whenever they try to divert attention, they bring up the topic of the UCC. Everyone is saying that there should be discussions with large stakeholders, talk to the people, talk to the stakeholders, gain their confidence, and work in that direction. Only then can a decision be made. But instead, every other year, they just make the statement that the UCC is a good idea,” she told IANS.

Chaturvedi’s remarks came in response to statements made by Bhagwat during the second day of the organisation’s lecture series, ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons’, held to mark the RSS centenary. Bhagwat had emphasised that the UCC should be implemented only after consulting everyone and ensuring that it does not create divisions in society.

“There are about 1.25 crore Hindus in Bangladesh. If they decide to stay there and fight, all Hindus across the world will help them,” Bhagwat said. On the UCC, he added, “It shouldn’t create divisions. In Uttarakhand, three lakh suggestions were made, and after talking to all stakeholders, the act was passed.”

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal welcomed Bhagwat’s statements, saying, “Based on what Mohan Bhagwat has said, and considering that the UCC can certainly make a significant contribution to the country’s social and economic development, he also stated that everyone’s consensus should be taken on this serious issue. So, certainly, the UCC will be implemented across the country based on the general consensus of all people, and what he has said is in view of the ground realities of the nation.”

The remarks have reignited debate over the long-pending UCC, highlighting differing perspectives between political parties on the approach and pace of its implementation. While BJP leaders stress the potential social and economic benefits, critics caution that meaningful consultations with stakeholders and public consensus remain essential before taking concrete steps.