Hyderabad: TITA's Artificial Intelligence internship programme from July 12

With experts emphasising the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) coupled with factors like the Telangana government declaring last year as the year of AI and numerous employment opportunities in the IT sector, the scope for AI is growing

Hyderabad: With experts emphasising the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) coupled with factors like the Telangana government declaring last year as the year of AI and numerous employment opportunities in the IT sector, the scope for AI is growing. It is now at an all-time high.

However, the new technology domain is too costly an affair to pursue. To make the AI course accessible to youth across the State, Digithon, the digital entity of Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) is starting an IPT-cum internship programme on Artificial Intelligence from July 12.

Those clearing the course on its completion will receive a certificate in AI/ ML from University of Texas. The association had earlier also imparted training in AI to make state's youth job-ready.

