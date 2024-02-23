Hyderabad: Tough competition in BRS for Malkajgiri LS ticket

Hyderabad : There is a tough competition for ticket in BRS for the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency as several leaders from the party are throwing their hat in the ring.

Malkajgiri is one of the biggest constituencies in the country and most sought after by leaders from various parties. While several names are doing rounds, former minister Ch Malla Reddy is confident of getting ticket for his son Ch Bhadra Reddy. During an interaction with the media, he said the party had assured him of ticket for his son.

He said there may be criticism from others about giving ticket to family members, but it was given to his family. He recalled that ticket was given to his son-in-law Marri Rajashekhar Reddy. He had to go to Malkajgiri Assembly following the call given by the party. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rajashekhar Reddy lost to A Revanth Reddy with a slender margin. Sources said the former minister is keeping his options open; is likely to jump into any party which offers ticket to his son.

Several leaders in the party are eyeing the ticket. Among them MLC Shambhipur Raju’s name is being prominently heard. Raju had earlier tried for Assembly ticket, but it was given to Malla Reddy’s son-in-law. Raju is close to BRS working president and is expecting ticket this time.

Senior leader M Ram Mohan Goud is trying for ticket. He is from the LB Nagar Assembly segment, which falls under the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha. He had resigned from the party and again came back during the Assembly elections. Sources said the party had assured him of a good opportunity in future; he is eyeing to enter the Lok Sabha.

Veeramalla Ram Narsimha Goud, R Sridhar Reddy, S Venkat Reddy are also seeking ticket. Goud is former chairman of Gaddiannaram Market Committee; has worked for party in the Munugode by-poll. Sridhar Reddy feels that presence of cadre and triangular fight would certainly help him to win. While many leaders are expecting ticket, the BRS has not yet finalised the candidate. Sources said the nominee will be finalised only after the ruling party makes an announcement.