Hyderabad: Towering city Ganesh idol to be cynosure of all eyes

What went into making the 63 foot Dasha Maha Vidya Ganapati

40,000 kg clay from Rajasthan

22 tonnes of iron

2,000 metres cloth made with gunny bags 45 to 50 tonnes weight of idol

30 bundles of Coir from Salem in Tamil Nadu

1000 bags of jute powder of 40 kg each from Eluru in AP

Rice husk collected from Yadadri

Two idol artists- Rajendran from Chennai and Joga Rao from Koraput in Odisha worked for the idol

Kanduva (shawl) and Jandhyam (sacred thread) woven by the Padmashali community to be offered to the idol

Instead of Plaster of Paris (PoP), we made the idol with clay and the artisans used paddy straw, rice husk and jute cloth to create the outline of the idol. The dry clay is bought from Rajasthan and mixed with water to create the outer layer - Raj Kumar, organiser, Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee

We have not used any plaster of paris (PoP), and it is made completely of clay. Several artists have been working from various parts of India in the making of the idol - Sandeep Raj, Convenor, Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee

Our artists spent around 20 days in the making of the idol. We used various items such as paddy straw, jute cloth, rice husk for the idol. - Joga Rao,Odisha based sculptor

Hyderabad: Khairatabad Ganesh idol, is all set to captivate the hearts of devotees not just within the city but from all corners as well as it will be unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, on September 18 (Monday). This towering idol promises a grand spectacle that will leave a lasting impression on the faithful and curious alike.

A journey that began in 1954 is in its 69th year of celebration now. The idol traces its origins back to 1954, when freedom fighter S. Shankaraiah drew inspiration from Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s impassioned call to commemorate Ganesh Chaturthi during the fervent days of the Indian freedom struggle. Commencing with a one-foot idol in Khairatabad, this tradition has since evolved into a magnificent annual spectacle. Later on, it was continued by his brother S Sudarshan. “After the demise of my father S Sudarshan in 2022, I am looking after the celebration very actively,” said Raj Kumar, organiser of Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee.

Since its inception, the Khairatabad Ganesh idol has embarked on a remarkable journey of growth and adaptation. Initially standing at a modest one foot, this iconic idol has steadily expanded in size over the years, becoming a mammoth 65-foot marvel in 2019.

However, the unforeseen challenges posed by the global pandemic in 2020 necessitated a reduction in scale, temporarily downsizing the idol to a modest 9 feet. Despite these setbacks, the spirit of devotion remained unwavering.

In 2021, in response to the persistent challenges encountered during the immersion process, the idol’s dimensions were adjusted to a more manageable 40 feet. This change aimed to ensure a smoother and safer conclusion to the annual festivities, all while preserving the sanctity and significance of the revered Khairatabad Ganesh.

In 2022, organisers boldly ventured into uncharted territory, crafting a towering clay idol that reached an impressive 60 feet in stature. This year, the tradition soars even higher as the idol’s imposing height now stands at a remarkable 63 feet.

Speaking to The Hans India, “The inner frame of the idol is 20 tonnes of steel. The weight of the idol is nearly 45-50 tonnes.

For over four decades, Rajendran has held the position of the chief designer and architect behind the magnificent Khairatabad Ganesh idol. Since 1978, his creative genius has been instrumental in shaping the awe-inspiring form of the idol year after year. In a harmonious collaboration, Rajendran and the revered astrologer Siddanti Gowri PatlaVitthal Sharma work in tandem to develop the theme that guides each year’s creation.

Expert clay artists led by Joga Rao from Koraput in Odisha, and other artists from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, and West Bengal worked on the idol.