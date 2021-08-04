Hyderabad: TPCC chief allocates work to working presidents
The TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday made work allocation to all the working presidents of the party, Dr J Geeta Reddy, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mohd Azharuddin and Mahesh Kumar Goud.
Nampally: The TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday made work allocation to all the working presidents of the party, Dr J Geeta Reddy, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mohd Azharuddin and Mahesh Kumar Goud.
He issued orders to this effect. Geeta Reddy—in-charge of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Nalgonda MP seats, besides party's affiliated wings like NSUI, Intellectual Forum, Research and professional wings.
Yadav—in-charge of Nizamabad, Mahbubabad , Medak and Peddapalle MP seats, Youth Congress, Minorities and fisheries wing.
Azharuddin—in-charge of Adilabad, Zaheerabad and Malkajgiri MP seats, besides the party's social media wing.
Jagga Reddy—in-charge of Khammam, Warangal, Bhongir and Karimnagar MP seats, besides Mahila Congress, INTUC, labour wing.
Mahesh Kumar Goud—in-charge of Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Chevella MP seats, party's OBC, SC, ST and Seva Dals.