Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: TPCC chief allocates work to working presidents

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy
x

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

Highlights

The TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday made work allocation to all the working presidents of the party, Dr J Geeta Reddy, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mohd Azharuddin and Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Nampally: The TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday made work allocation to all the working presidents of the party, Dr J Geeta Reddy, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mohd Azharuddin and Mahesh Kumar Goud.

He issued orders to this effect. Geeta Reddy—in-charge of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Nalgonda MP seats, besides party's affiliated wings like NSUI, Intellectual Forum, Research and professional wings.

Yadav—in-charge of Nizamabad, Mahbubabad , Medak and Peddapalle MP seats, Youth Congress, Minorities and fisheries wing.

Azharuddin—in-charge of Adilabad, Zaheerabad and Malkajgiri MP seats, besides the party's social media wing.

Jagga Reddy—in-charge of Khammam, Warangal, Bhongir and Karimnagar MP seats, besides Mahila Congress, INTUC, labour wing.

Mahesh Kumar Goud—in-charge of Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Chevella MP seats, party's OBC, SC, ST and Seva Dals.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X