Hyderabad: TPCC wing prepares plan to regain support of minorities

Hyderabad: The Minorities wing of the Telangana Congress has prepared a three-month-long strategy to regain the support of minorities for the party in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Wing chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail said the strategy was discussed in the national executive meeting of the AICC Minorities department in Delhi on Sunday. It was attended by AICC leader Koppula Raju, department chairman & MP Imran Pratapgarhi, Telangana in-charge Farhan Azmi, AICC leaders Pramod Tiwari, Supriya Shrinate and other seniors.

"We have decided to conduct several programmes across the State to connect with the minorities. Besides exposing the failures of the BRS government in implementing minorities' welfare schemes, we will highlight how the Congress empowered the minorities during its regime," Sohail said.