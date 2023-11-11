Hyderabad: Traffic advisory for PM’s visit today

Hyderabad: In connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city and the BJP public meeting at Parade Ground, on Saturday, certain traffic restrictions have been announced between 2 pm and 8 pm.

According to the police, the general public is requested to avoid roads from Punjagutta – Greenlands – Begumpet to Secunderabad Parade Ground and traffic congestion is expected on surrounding roads of Parade Ground. The road between Tivoli X-roads to Plaza X-roads will be closed.

Traffic congestion is expected at junctions including Chilakalguda, Alugaddabai, Sangeeth, YMCA, Patny, SBH X roads, CTO Junction, Brooke Bond Junction, Tivoli Junction, SweekarUpakar Junction, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry, Tadbund and Centre Point, Diamond Point, Bowenpally, Rasoolpura, Begumpet and Paradise. The public is requested to avoid MG Road, RP Road and SD Road. The general passengers intending to travel by evening trains from Secunderabad railway station and by RTC buses through Jubilee bus station are requested to start early to reach the railway station in time and also are advised to use the metro rail services.





Commuters please note the #TrafficAdvisory in view of BJP Public Meeting attended by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Sri Narendra Modi at #ParadeGrounds, Sec'bad tomorrow i.e., on 11th Nov, 2023 from 1400 hrs to 2000 hrs.#TrafficAlert #TrafficRestrictions pic.twitter.com/uYMZgsdN8u — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) November 10, 2023

The traffic diversion points are Sangeeth ‘X’ road- YMCA – Patny – Paradise – CTO – Rasoolpura –Begumpet – Balamrai – Brooke Bond – Tivoli –Sweekar Upkaar – YMCA – St Johns Rotary. Bowenpally – Tadbund – Ranigunj – Tank Bund – Karkhana – JBS – SBH. RTA Trimulgherry – Karkhana – Malkajgiri – Safilguda. Jubilee Hills Check Post – Punjagutta – Khairatabad – Green Lands – Raj Bahavan.

Police appealed to the commuters to follow traffic updates on Hyderabad Traffic Police social media platform @Hyderabad Traffic Police, Facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and @HYDP (Twitter handle). In case of any emergency during travel, they can call the traffic helpline – 9010203626 for travel assistance.