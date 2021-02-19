Hyderabad: Traffic CI wins laurels for helping accident victim

LB Nagar: In a self-less act, a Traffic CI on Thursday proved that his actions are more important than duty. Inspector A Nagamallu witnessed an accident while on duty at NTR Nagar junction, under LB Nagar police limits when a car hit a bike-rider. After the rider suffered a leg fracture, the cop rushed to his rescue.

According to the Rachakonda police, the incident happened when the bike-rider was taking a U-turn near the junction. The car hit him and sped away. The CI, posted near the junction, saw the accident and rushed to help the bike-rider, who was bleeding.

To save the rider's life, Nagamallu provided first-aid and helped get into a car by lifting him. As soon as videos of the incident went viral on social media, he got laurels from all corners for his selfless act. Later the rider was shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.