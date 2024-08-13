Hyderabad: Traffic cops hold awareness session

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police conducted a traffic awareness programme at St Francis Degree College for Women in Kundanbagh on Monday. Traffic police officials, led by ACP Traffic Training Institute, Begumpet, G Shankar Raju, apprised and interacted with the students about road safety and traffic rules.

The awareness was given through the PowerPoint presentation on road safety, and traffic rules.

The senior police officials explained to the students about the precautions to be taken while crossing the road, walking on the road, pedestrian signal and asked them to follow traffic rules. Over 100 students, teachers, and other staff participated in the awareness programme.

The students were also informed about the dangers of speeding, taking the wrong route, jumping signals, using a cell phone while driving, triple riding, driving without a license, and the importance of following traffic signals, among other traffic rules.

He emphasised that when crossing the road, one should use the zebra crossing and walk on the footpaths. He also advised wearing a helmet, including for the pillion rider. Driving without a license is punishable by a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and three months of imprisonment.

The students were also made aware of traffic signals, and a traffic mock drill was conducted.