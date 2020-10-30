Hyderabad: Traffic curbs for eid rally today

Hyderabad: The Traffic police have declared restrictions in City on Friday in view of the Milad-un-Nabi procession taken out by the Sunni United Forum of India (SUFI). They are largely limited to the Old City and will be implemented from 8 am to 6 pm.

From Shalibanda Crossroads, vehicular traffic will not be permitted to proceed towards Charminar. Traffic to Khilwath or Nagula Chintha or Moghalpura will be diverted.

Vehicles will not be allowed to go towards Charminar at Motigalli and will be diverted towards Moosabowli or Volga Hotel. Towards Charminar, vehicles will be re-directed to Mitti-Ka-Sher or Panjesha. Vehicles bound for Gulzar Houz will be re-directed towards Khilwath or Ghansi Bazaar at Mitti-Ka-Sher.

The police said traffic coming from Madina will not be able to proceed to Charminar when the procession reaches Gulzar Houz. It will be re-directed to the junction of City College, while vehicles coming from City College will not be allowed towards Delhi Gate and be re-directed to Begum Bazaar and Moosabowli.

Traffic coming from Afzalgunj will not be able to continue towards Nayapul and will be re-directed to Salarjung Bridge and MJ Bridge. The traffic moving from SJ Rotary will not be allowed towards Nayapul when the procession reaches Delhi Gate. It will be diverted towards Shivaji Bridge and Miralam Mandi.

Vehicles coming from Dabeerpura will not be permitted to proceed to APAT at Darulshifa and will be diverted to Matha Khidki. When the procession reaches APAT, vehicles coming from Dabeerpura or Matha Khidki will not be allowed to proceed to Purani Haveli / Peeli Gate and will be diverted to Dabeerpura or Mata Khidki. The traffic coming from Tippu Khan Junction via Chatta Bazaar will not be allowed towards Purani Haveli / Peeli Gate while at APAT and will be diverted at Tippu Khan Junction towards Madina.

Vehicles coming from Etebar Chowk will not be allowed towards the gate of Purani Haveli / Peeli Gate and will be re-directed to Panjesha or Yakutpura. Traffic from Bibi Bazaar will not be permitted to proceed to Miralam Mandi. When the procession reaches Etebar Chowk, it will be diverted to Talabkatta or Hafeez Danka Mosque at Bibi Bazaar.

TSRTC district buses will be re-directed from 8 a.m. for entry and exit to Chaderghat and further to Nalgonda Crossroads and Rang Mahal, MJ Market side. to 6 p.m. And until the procession finishes, they will not be able to go towards SJ Rotary and Miralam Mandi lane.

Anil Kumar, Additional DCP (Traffic) said, "participants in the procession may park their vehicle at Charminar Bus Terminal. Individuals are to take alternate routes to reach their destinations and cooperate with the police during the diversion time."