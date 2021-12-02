Hyderabad: Traffic curbs to be imposed on NH-44 from next week

Rajendranagar: Though traffic advisory regarding curbs on vehicular movement on the Bangalore Highway from Aram Ghar to Puranapul has already been issued by the Cyberabad Traffic police earlier this month, it would take a few more days to enforce the same as measures to roll on barricades and cine boards are still in progress.

Shayam Sundar Reddy, CI (traffic), Rajendranagar, said "we are amid evolving a comprehensive approach to address traffic issues before imposing full-fledged restrictions on the serpentine stretch from Aram Ghar to Puranapul, considered as a narrow part of the busy NH-44. Though it is more than a week to roll out curbs, it takes at least 10 days to put in place the restrictions at Uddamgadda, Shastripuram, where the road over bridge (ROB) work will begin soon."

While the work of two bridges are simultaneously going on from Puranapul to Aram Ghar, on the busy NH, the ROB work is proposed at Uddamgadda railway halt that would soon be compounded with restrictions to ensure smooth completion of work.

When the bridge work from Bahadurpura PS to Zoo Park is already on, the GHMC has proposed another flyover from Zoo Park to Aram Ghar on the same stretch at a cost of Rs. 636.80 crore under the Strategic Road Development Programme. The soil-testing was completed in September, while the structural formation work is on.

According to Datupant, Superintending Engineer (Projects) South Zone GHMC, "nearly 4.5-km-long six-lane grade separator (flyover) will be raised on 119 piers from Zoo Park to Aram Ghar with viaduct length of 3.570 km between the columns. The project will see 12 pillars of 10 m in level-1 and 107 pillars of same size in level-2 besides eight portal piers with a viaduct length of 0.240 km between the raised columns."

Of the total project cost, he said, "nearly Rs.300 crore has been earmarked for civil works, while the remaining Rs.336.80 will be allocated for land acquisition, compensation, dismantling of structures, shifting of pipes and carrying out electrical work. The flyover will take a complete shape by 2023.

As per the proposed plan, the project, which got administrative sanction in 2018, will have six down ramps of 180 meters and eight up ramps of 240 metres to enable commuters to move up and down the bridge near their destination.

Claimed the SE, "the slew of flyovers coming up on a busy NH-44 are part of series of grade separators being raised one after another to come to form a complete inner circle around the city and would eventually solve the ever- increasing traffic issue in the metropolis."