Hyderabad: Traffic diversion for Fish Prasadam from June 8 to 10

Hyderabad: In view of ‘Fish Prasadam’ to be held at Exhibition Ground in Nampally on Friday, the Hyderabad City Traffic police issued a traffic advisory from June 8 to June 10.

According to police, a moderate traffic congestion is expected on the roads around Exhibition Ground. Keeping commuter’s safety and uninterrupted commuting in mind, certain traffic diversions are placed to ensure motorists hassle free commuting.

Traffic coming from MJ Market towards Exhibition Grounds will be diverted towards GPO Abids -Nampally Station Road on a need basis. From MJ Bridge and Begum Bazar, Chathri towards Nampally commuters will be diverted at Alaska towards Darussalam, EkMinar. on need basis.

Motorists coming from the PCR Junction towards Nampally will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards BJR Statue. People coming from Nampally on four wheelers should park their vehicles at GruhaKalpa, Gagan Viharand Chandra Vihar and proceed on foot towards Ajanta Gate/Gate no 2 Exhibition Ground for Fish Prasadam, whereas people coming on four wheelers from MJ Market should park their vehicles at MAM, Girls Junior College, besides Board of Intermediate Education, Nampally.

People coming from MJ Market in Buses/Vans should alight at Gandhi Bhavan Bus Stop and the Buses/Vans coming from Nampally shall alight at GruhaKalpa Bus Stop and proceed on foot towards Ajanta Gate/Gate no 2 Exhibition Ground for Fish Prasadam, after alighting of Buses/Vans they should park their vehicles at Goshamahal Police Stadium.

Visitors coming from MJ Market on two wheelers shall park their vehicles at Bheemrao Bada parking area. The two wheelers coming from Nampally should park their vehicles at left side of the main road / earmarked for two wheelers in between GruhaKalpa to BJP Office.

All VIP car pass holders coming from MJ Market towards Gandhi Bhavan should take left turn towards Gate No 1 of Exhibition Ground and CWC Gate towards VIP Entry Gate and the VIP car pass holders coming from Nampally will take ‘U’ Turn at Gandhi Bhavan and take left turn towards Gate No1 of Exhibition Ground and towards VIP Entry Gate at CWC Gate.

The VIP vehicles will be parked at the VIP Parking area at CWC Godowns.

After taking Fish Prasadam, the VIP Cars will exit from VIP Gate, CWC Gate, Aadab Hotel and take a left turn and proceed towards Nampally.

Auto alighting arranged for people coming for Fish Prasadam Infront of Shezan Hotel, Bhavani Wines / Old Juvenile court and Excise Office. On the left side of the road, parking areas for the autos are earmarked. Government vehicles shall be parked at Bheem Rao Bada, Nampally.

Police requested the citizens to make a note of the diversions and choose their travelling routes accordingly and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police. In case of any emergency call 9010203626 (Traffic Helpline) for any travel assistance.