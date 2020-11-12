Hyderabad: Traffic diversion hits cracker sales

Begumbazar: The traffic diversion due to the ongoing civic works on Moazamjahi Market to Afzalgunj road affected the traditional cracker wholesale markets of Begum Bazar and Osmangunj. Retailers and revellers who throng these major markets in the city for Diwali festival are finding it difficult to reach out to the wholesalers and opting for other markets.

"Osmangunj and Begum Bazar are the big markets in twin cities and most of the people including the small traders purchase the crackers from this market and due to this on-going works, the customers could not reach the market for purchasing crackers," said B Sanjay Kumar, a wholesaler in Osmangunj. "Our's is a 150-yr-old shop and we have never seen this kind of situation. But now due to the on-going works barely there a customer and this precarious situation has totally affected our business," he added. The market has at least 20 big dealers and over a dozen of traders who install temporary stalls on the entire stretch during this season each year. But they are no more to be seen on the stretch, as entire traffic is diverted from Moazamjahi Market towards MGBS and no vehicles are allowed due to ongoing works of nala.

"Now how can you expect customer reach our market. The sale of crackers is hardly 30 per cent and traders couldn't even generate the salaries of workers and are running in huge loss," said Nagesh, another wholesaler.

Demand growing for green crackers In view of some of the States and NGT (National Green Tribunal) banning bursting of crackers, even Hyderabad is witnessing increase in demand for 'green crackers' for Diwali celebrations.

"In market, most of the traders have stocks of green crackers. The sales of noiseless and smokeless crackers, has gone up. People themselves are asking and purchasing these crackers," said Rajesh, a dealer in Begum Bazar. Due to coronavirus, the people are also presuming that smoke emanating from the crackers can trigger health concerns, as smoke damages lungs. Before purchasing the items they are ensuring for a green package," said a trader.

During Diwali, the noise and air pollution rise high due to bursting of firecrackers. "Apart from humans, even the birds and animals get scared, while the elderly people also face problems because of the sound. Hence we are purchasing noiseless crackers for children for celebrations," said Divya Singh, a customer purchasing crackers in Begum Bazar.

Ban move on firecrackers shocks dealers in city

Following a Hyderabad High Court directive to the government to ban sale and purchase of crackers, the dealers are in a rude shock. They will be holding a meeting on Friday to prepare for the worst if it is implemented. "The direction of High Court has disappointed us. As the sales are already touched rock bottom. Every year by this time we earn some profits, but this year we hardly made any business. The existing scenario of pandemic has made us pathetic. If the ban comes into force, many dealers may be forced to take any extreme step. We have also planned to call for a meeting with fireworks association for taking further decision," said Jeevan, a Standard fireworks dealer, Moosapet