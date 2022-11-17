Hyderabad: Traffic diversion in view of Formula-E race

Hyderabad: In view of Formula-E Race at NTR Marg, the City Police has issued a traffic advisory from November 16 to 20. The race will commence from IMAX (Necklace Road) Rotary proceed to Telugu Thalli Junction to New Secretariat to NTR Garden to Mint Compound-IMAX.

Traffic coming from VV Statue, Khairtabad towards Khairtabad flyover will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and will be diverted at VV Statue Khairtabad towards Shadan College-Ravindra Bharathi.

Motorists coming from Budda Bhavan-Nallagutta Junction towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and will be diverted at Nallgutta Junction towards Ranigunj-Tankbund. Traffic coming from Rasoolpura, Minister Road towards Necklace Rotary via Nallagutta will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and will be diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj. Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction intending to go towards Telugu Thalli Junction and Tank Bund will not be allowed towards Telugu Thalli and should embark Telugu Thalli flyover towards Katta Maisamma temple, Lower Tank Bund.

Motorists coming from Tankbund, Telugu Thalli towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar/Ravindra Bharathi Junction. BRKR Bhavan towards necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Talli Junction towards Iqbal Minar/Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

Iqbal Minar Junction towards Mint compound lane will not be allowed and diverted at Iqbal Minar Junction towards Ravindra Bharathi Junction. The Traffic coming from Khairtabad Bada Ganesh lane towards Printing Press Junction or Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted at Bada Ganesh towards Rajdooth Lane. NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park, will be closed from November 18 to 20. All the citizens are requested to take note of the above diversions and take alternate routes to reach your destinations and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.

RTC buses diversion

RTC Buses coming from Afzalgunj towards Secunderabad shall avoid the Tank Bund Road and take Telugu Thalli Fly over, Katta Maisamma, Lower Tank Bund, DBR Mills and Kavadiguda.

Traffic congestion junctions

On November 19 and 20 the junctions including VV Statue Khairtabad Junction, Old Saifabad PS, Ravindra Bharathi, Mint Compound Road, Telugu Thalli, Necklace Rotary, Nalla Gutta, Katta Maisamma (Lower Tankbund) and Tank Bund are to be congested due to traffic diversions and the commuters are advised to avoid the these junctions.