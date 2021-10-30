Hyderabad: Traffic jam caused by 'vegetable bazaar' raises commuter's hackles

Hyderabad: The regular traffic congestion caused by vegetable vendors during 'vegetable bazaar' weekly market at the Seven Tombs Road is becoming a major issue for commuters and residents.

During busy hours, the market--where hundreds of vendors set up stalls and sell vegetables on the road--mostly leads to traffic snarls. Buyers park their vehicles on the main road which poses risks to other commuters.

The road, where the street market is being held is the prime stretch which connects the Golconda Qila, Shaikpet, Neknampur and several other areas and colonies. A commuter, Mujahid, was stuck for 40 minutes in traffic jam as many vendors were on the road. Even buyers disrupted traffic. "I was returning from office. I had to reach home as soon as possible but was stuck," he said.

Another commuter demanded that the 'vegetable bazaar' be shifted to Alkapur-Shaikpet road as it is causing a massive traffic congestion. Recently Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin met the GHMC Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner and submitted a representation asking to shift the bazaar. However, no decision or action has been taken by the corporation.