Hyderabad Traffic police holds awareness programme on road safety

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police conducted an awareness programme on road safety and traffic rules for students and teachers at Ravindra Bharathi on Thursday. As many as 1,200 people participated in the programme.



The awareness was held in coordination with the Recognised Schools Managements Association Hyderabad.

Traffic Training Institute Begumpet, ACP G Shankar Raju and Inspector G Nagaraju explained the necessity to follow traffic rules, importance of zebra crossings, halting vehicles at stop lines, the disadvantages of triple-riding, drunk driving and other safety rules.

The association members thanked the Hyderabad traffic police for taking up the initiative and felicitated them.