Hyderabad: Traffic police impose restrictions in Musarambagh

Hyderabad: A flyover is being constructed on the Musi river at Musarambagh in the capital city. The City Traffic police have imposed restrictions on the road between Amberpet and Malakpet in view of the construction of the flyover. The restrictions will came into effect from Saturday, the police said. The Traffic restrictions will remain in force till the flyover is completed. The new flyover will be constructed from Ali Cafe Chowrasta to Pista House restaurant.

All vehicles going from Amberpet towards Malakpet TV Tower will be diverted towards Zinda Tilismat at Ali Cafe X Road. From there, it will be diverted towards Golnaka New Bridge, Hi-Tech Function Hall and Afzal Nagar. Vehicles coming from Malakpet towards Amberpet will be diverted at the Indian Oil petrol pump.