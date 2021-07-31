Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for Amberpet, Old City Bonalu celebrations

Amberpet: In view of the Bonalu festival at the Mahankali temple, here, the Traffic police have placed certain traffic restrictions in its surroundings on Sunday and Monday. In connection with the Bonalu processions in the Old City on Monday, there will be traffic restrictions in Charminar, Mirchowk, Falaknuma and Bahadurpura areas from 12 noon to 11pm, according to a police press release.

For the Amberpet event on Sunday between 10 am and 4 pm, all district buses from Uppal towards Amberpet will be diverted at Uppal Crosss via Habsiguda, Tarnaka, Adikmet, Vidyanagar, Fever Hospital, AY Mandali, Tourist Hotel Junction, Nimboliadda, Chaderghat and CBS. The return route will be vice-versa.

Traffic and City buses coming from Uppal towards Amberpet will be diverted at Gandhi Statue towards CPL Amberpet, Saldhana Gate, Amberpet "T" Junction, Road No. 6 or Ali Café and the return route will be vice-versa.

On Monday, between 3 pm and Tuesday 3 am, city and district buses from Uppal towards Amberpet will be diverted at Uppal Crossroads towards Tarnaka, Adikmet. Kachiguda and Nimboliadda. Buses and heavy vehicles from Dilsukhnagar towards Amberpet will be diverted at Ali Café towards Zinda Tilismath Road, Road No.6, Tilaknagar or Nimboliadda.

Buses and heavy vehicles from Nimboliadda to Amberpet will be diverted at Nimboliadda towards Tourist Hotel, Fever Hospital, Vidyanagar, Adikmet, Flyover, OU and Tarnaka. Traffic from Uppal to Amberpet will be diverted at Royal Juice Corner, Mallikarjuna Nagar, DD Colony, Syndicate Bank. Traffic from Nimboliadda and Shivam Road to Amberpet will be diverted towards Shivam Road or Zinda Tilismath Road.

In Old City

Traffic from Enginebowli, Falaknuma will not be allowed towards Aliabad and diverted at new Shamsheergunj "T" junction to Goshala, Tadban or Goshala Misri Gunj, Khilwath. Traffic from Rajanna Bowli to Lal Darwaza will be diverted towards Ramaswamy Gunj.

Traffic from Kandikal Gate will not be allowed towards Lal Darwaza and diverted to Gowlipura. Vehicles from Balagunj will be diverted to Nehru Statue Nagulchinta Junction.

Traffic from Uppuguda and Chatrinaka will be diverted towards Moghalpura Police Station. Traffic from Meer-ka-Daira and Moghalpura will be diverted towards Moghalpura Water Tank

Vehicles from Charminar main road, from Asra Hospital side and Moghalpura Water Tank will be diverted towards Bibi Bazaar. Traffic from Bhavanijnagar will be diverted towards Alijah Kotla.

Traffic from Moghalpura towards Charminar via Sardar Mahal Road will be diverted towards Hafiz Danka Mosque via Sri Gayatri College and Alijha Kotla.Traffic from Yakutpura will be diverted towards Miralam Mandi and Alijha Kotla road. Traffic from Purani Haveli will be diverted at Lakkad Kote Crossroads towards APAT Junction or Dar-ul-Shifa. Vehicles from Fateh Darwaza will be diverted towards Khilwath Road.

Vehicles from Khilwath Road or Moosabowli will be diverted towards Khilwat Playground or Moosabowli.Vehicles from Ghansi Bazaar will be diverted towards Chelapura.

Traffic from Puranapul and Moosabowli will be diverted towards Bhoolaxmi Temple, Begum Bazar and Chatri. Traffic from Gowliguda and Siddiamber Bazaar will be diverted towards Muslimjung Bridge via Osmania General Hospital back side road along the Musi River or Shivaji Bridge.

The main road between Madina Crossroads to Engine Bowli, via Gulzar House, Charminar, Charminar bus terminal, Himmatpura, Nagulchinta, Aliabad will be closed for traffic till the culmination of the processions.

Parking: Vehicles from the Aliabad side are to park opposite Shalibanda Post Office in a single line on the main road. Those coming from Hari Bowli can park at Arya Maidan and Alka Theatre open place.

Vehicles from Chatrinaka will park near Sri Venkateswaa Temple, Laxmi Nagar, Saraswathi Vidyanikethan, Government Junior Collage, Falaknuma, and near Pattar-ki-Darga. Vehicles from Moosabowli and Mirchowk will park at Charminar bus terminal.

RTC buses will not be allowed towards Charminar, Falaknuma and Nayapool and will be stopped at Old CBS, Afzalgunj, Darulshifa Crossroads and Engine Bowli and take alternate routes open to them.