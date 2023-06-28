Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions imposed in the city tomorrow amid Bakrid

On the occasion of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha on Thursday i.e. June 29, the Hyderabad police imposed traffic restrictions in several parts of the city, especially in most parts of the Old City. In view of the Muslim Brotherhood offering special prayers, traffic restrictions were imposed in the Mir Alam Tank Eidgah area from 8 am to 11.30 am on Thursday, the vehicles coming on those routes will be diverted to the routes. The travelers are advised to take alternate routes during the times when prayers are held.



According to traffic police advisory, the vehicles coming for Eidgah prayers through Puranapool, Kamatipura, and Kishanbagh between 8 am and 11.30 am via Bahadurpura X Road will be allowed and the vehicles were allowed to beparked in frontof Zoo Park and Masjid Alha Ho Akbar. Due to this, vehicles will not be allowed on the Eidga roadside. Traffic on those routes will be diverted towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura, and Puranapool at Bahadurpura X Road. All vehicles coming from Shivarampally and Dhanamma Huts for prayers will be allowed from Dhanamma Huts road from 8 am to 11.30 am. Those vehicles will be diverted from Dhanamma Huts Crossroads to Shastripuram and NSkunta routes.

The vehicles coming towards Bahadurpura from Shamshabad and Rajendranagar will be diverted from Aranghar Junction and those coming from Kalapattar to Edga will be diverted towards Kalapattar Thana, Mochi Colony, and Bahadurpura.