Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in city for PM’s visit

Hyderabad: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad to attend the Road Show from RTC X Roads to Kachiguda X Roads (Veer Savarkar Statue) on Monday, Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory.

According to the police, the traffic will be restricted and diverted or routed between 1 pm to 10 pm. The traffic will be restricted from Begumpet Airport to Kachiguda X Roads via Airport Y Junction, Right Turn under PNT Fly Over, Shoppers Stop, Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet FlyOver, Green lands, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, Rajiv Gandhi Statue/Monappa Island Junction, Yashoda Hospital, MMTS, Raj Bhavan, VV Statue, Nirankari, Old Saifabad police station, Iqbal Minar, Khairtabad Flyover, Indira Rotary (Necklace Rotary), NTR Marg, Telugu Thalli, Katta Maisamma, Indira Park, Ashoknagar, RTC X Roads, Chikkadpally, Narayanguda and Kachiguda X Roads. The traffic coming from Musheerabad towards RTC X Road be diverted at Sagar Lal Hospital towards Ramnagar. The traffic from Hindi Maha Vidyalaya towards RTC X Road will be diverted at Azamabad X Road towards Ramnagar.