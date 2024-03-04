Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions issued for PM’s visit

Hyderabad: In view of the visit of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to Hyderabad on March 4th and 5th, Hyderabad city police issued the traffic restriction.

The Prime Minister will proceed to Raj Bhavan from Begumpet Airport from, via Airport Y Junction, Right Turn Under PNT Fly Over, Shoppers Stop, Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet Fly Over, Green lands, Left Turn, Rajiv Gandhi Statue/Monappa Island Junction, Yashoda Hospital, MMTS, Raj Bhavan. On Tuesday between 9.50 am to 10.15 am, the Prime Minister will proceed to Begumpet Airport from Raj Bhavan, via MMTS, Yashoda Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Statue/Monappa Island Junction, Right turn Pragathi Bhavan, Begumpet Fly Over, Hyderabad Public School, Shoppers Stop, Under PNT Fly Over, Left turn Airport Y Junction, Begumpet airport.

The traffic police requested the citizens to take note of programmes of the Prime Minister and plan their movements accordingly and co-operate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.