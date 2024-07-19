Hyderabad: Traffic SI transferred for manhandling driver

Hyderabad: The Telangana police initiated an action and transferred the Sub-inspector (SI) who assaulted and abused a truck driver at Gandi Maisamma in Quthbullapur, on Thursday.

This came to light after the BRS working president and former minister, K T Rama Rao tagged Telangana DGP Dr Jitender and condemned the incident and urged to conduct sensitisation classes to change the behaviour of policemen.

The traffic police officer was seen slapping a truck driver and was heard using abusive language. Rama Rao highlighted that such incidents of police high-handedness are regularly taking place in the State.

Addressing the issue, he posted “What absolute garbage language is this Telangana DGP? Is this acceptable behaviour? Please remember that it is the citizens that pay the salaries of the policemen and officials. My tweet is not just about one incident but I have been watching several videos in social media where cops are behaving in a highly inappropriate manner with the citizens.”

“I hope you conduct sensitisation classes to change the behaviour of the policemen in direct contact with citizens,” he posted on X.

“The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad Jeedimetla traffic limits. Disciplinary action has been taken against the responsible officer, who has since been transferred from that station. We remain committed to serving the public 24/7,” posted Telangana police. Following the complaint, the Telangana police initiated an action against the sub inspector and transferred him to Cyberabad police headquarters.