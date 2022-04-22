  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Trans Oral Robotic Surgery performed at Apollo

Trans Oral Robotic Surgery performed at Apollo
x

Trans Oral Robotic Surgery performed at Apollo

Highlights

Surgical Oncology Specialists led by Dr TPS Bhandari, Senior Consultant, Robotic and Minimal Access Oncosurgeon, Apollo Cancer Institutes, Jubilee Hills performed a minimally invasive Trans Oral Robotic Surgery (TORS), to relieve a 50-year-old female patient of neurogenic tumour, at Apollo Cancer Hospital on Friday.

Hyderabad: Surgical Oncology Specialists led by Dr TPS Bhandari, Senior Consultant, Robotic and Minimal Access Oncosurgeon, Apollo Cancer Institutes, Jubilee Hills performed a minimally invasive Trans Oral Robotic Surgery (TORS), to relieve a 50-year-old female patient of neurogenic tumour, at Apollo Cancer Hospital on Friday.

The patient reported at the hospital with a complaint of persistent cough for the last six months.

Clinical examination revealed a natural hollow in the throat in the tonsils area and seemed like a lump in the throat.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X