Hyderabad: Trans Oral Robotic Surgery performed at Apollo
Highlights
Surgical Oncology Specialists led by Dr TPS Bhandari, Senior Consultant, Robotic and Minimal Access Oncosurgeon, Apollo Cancer Institutes, Jubilee Hills performed a minimally invasive Trans Oral Robotic Surgery (TORS), to relieve a 50-year-old female patient of neurogenic tumour, at Apollo Cancer Hospital on Friday.
The patient reported at the hospital with a complaint of persistent cough for the last six months.
Clinical examination revealed a natural hollow in the throat in the tonsils area and seemed like a lump in the throat.
