Hyderabad: Transport Minister holds surprise inspection

Hyderabad: With the implementation of Mahalakshmi free travel for women in TSRTC buses, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar conducted a surprise inspection of a TSRTC bus travelling from Hyderabad to Mahabubnagar on Sunday. He inquired about the money that women commuters saved each month after the launch of the scheme.

According to TSRTC, he travelled from Nandigama to Shadnagar along with MLA Madhusudhan Reddy and interacted with the commuters about the difficulties they faced during their travel.

A senior officer at TSRTC said that the Minister was interested in finding the money that female commuters saved up every month after the launch of the Mahalakshmi scheme. Passengers travelling in buses brought their grievances to the Minister. He also stated that one thousand new buses are going to hit the roads and would ease pressure on both TSRTC employees and commuters.

He further interacted with the bus driver and the conductor, who informed the Minister about the challenges they faced, and in response, Prabhakar informed them that a discussion about the Pay Revision Commission’s (PRC) implementation is in progress and recruitment processes in the bus body are underway.



