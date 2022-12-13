Hyderabad: Travellers' body seeks stoppage of express trains at Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: The non-halting of Sabarimala special trains and few express trains at Malkajgiri Railway Station and a few trains at Bolarum Railway station especially the Rayalaseema express is causing great difficulties for rail passengers. Vexed with the issue, the members of the Suburban Train Travelers Association and few daily passengers requested the officials of South Central Railway to stoppage of express trains.



Daily passengers pointed out that every year during the month of October, SCR introduces Sabarimala special trains but this year special trains from Aurangabad, Nizamabad is not stopping at Malkajgiri Railway Station. The passengers are forced to opt for private transport for which passengers have to spend more than the train fare for their entire journey fare to reach to Kacheguda railway station or Secunderabad Railway Station.

"Not many express trains stop at Malkajgiri but every year we used to eagerly wait for the railway to introduce Sabarimala special trains and so that we can plan our journey accordingly but this year no single trains are halting over here. Why it is not halting is not known," said Ramesh Rao, a daily passenger and resident of Malkajgiri.

"Earlier around 10 express trains used to halt at the station out of that two trains are halting at present that includes Kacheguda - Akola express and Kacheguda to Visakhapatnam express and the rest of the trains do not halt here. At Malkajgiri Station there is a high demand for Rayalaseema express and Ajanta express but is not halting," said Noor Ahmed, president of LT (long train ) & MMTS, Suburban Train Travelers association.

"As earlier Rayalaseema express used to stop at the station but now the train is not been halting at the station due to that we are forced to go to Secunderabad for boarding the train it would be better if SCR begins the stoppage of express train as soon as possible,'' said M Rohan , a resident of Bolarum.